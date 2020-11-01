1/1
Harry R. Larkin
1926 - 2020
WEST EDMESTON- Harry R. Larkin, 94, passed peacefully with his family by his side, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hamilton's Community Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 30, 1926, in Brookfield, the son of the late LeRoy and Lesa Hodges Larkin. In 1944, Harry graduated from Brookfield Central School and furthered his education by graduating from Morrisville Agriculture and Technical College. A lifelong dairy farmer, he owned and operated his farm in West Brookfield, until his retirement. He had been active in many community organizations including the Brookfield Grange, Farm Bureau and Madison County Fair Board. Harry attended the Brookfield First Baptist Church.
Harry is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen Larkin; his beloved daughter, Jacqueline (Mark) Nower; his brother, Donald (Esther) Larkin; his sister, Doris (Ernest) Larkin; his former wife, Doris Kane; many step-children; and his grandsons, Eric (Stacy) Nower and Keith Nower. Harry is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Brianna Nower; numerous step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Brookfield First Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be made in Brookfield Rural Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19, facial masks must be worn, social distancing must be maintained and adjusted total capacity must be followed.
Harry's family have entrusted their care to the Paul Funeral Home of Brookfield.
To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net.
Please omit flowers, but kindly consider a donation to the Brookfield First Baptist Church, 2416 Beaver Creek Road, Brookfield, N.Y. 13314, or the church's Food Pantry in care of the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Brookfield First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Paul Funeral Home
10426 Church Street
Brookfield, NY 13314
(315) 899-7799
