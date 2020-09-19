Hazel J. Lindsay 1932 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Hazel J. Lindsay, 88, formerly of Windfall Road, died on September 17, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community, Utica, where she had resided for the past seven months.
Mrs. Lindsay was born on March 10, 1932, in Utica, a daughter of the late Mitchell and Amanda (Farmer) Kane. She graduated from Whitesboro High School. On September 2, 1950, she was united in marriage with Robert E. Lindsay at the West Schuyler Methodist Church. In her early years, she worked at General Electric and after raising her family, was employed and retired from the H. R. Department at Special Metals.
Hazel was a member of the West Schuyler United Methodist Church, where her devoted husband served as Pastor for many years.
She enjoyed cruises and vacations to Hawaii.
Survivors besides her husband of 70 years, Bob, include two daughters, Sharon Van Hatten and her husband, Richard and Lori Lindsay and her wife, Lori Lupini, all of Schuyler; one son, Terry Lindsay, of Herkimer; seven grandchildren, Amy VanHatten, Keri Roys, Elliott and Amanda Lindsay, Nicholas and Nathan Korrigan and Jenna Bawolak; six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Andrew Roys, Morgan, Tanner and Dalten Brennan and Eli Lindsay; one great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte Brennan; several nieces and nephews; and a close friend, Melissa Roys.
She was predeceased by her five siblings, Mitchell Kane, Beatrice Payne, Mildred Smith, Milford Kane and Marion Roberts.
Due to current restrictions, Mrs. Lindsay's funeral service will be held privately at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday, with Pastor Susan Holland of the West Schuyler United Methodist Church, officiating. A public committal service will follow at West Schuyler Cemetery on Tuesday at approximately 12:00 p.m. Calling hours at the funeral home are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions.
Memorials may be made to West Schuyler United Methodist Church, 297 Wood Lane, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
.