Hazel Mae Brinkerhoff
1930 - 2020
MARTINSBURG, WV - Hazel Mae Sweet Brinkerhoff went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 29, 2020 with family by her side.
Hazel was a loving soul that gave generously without expectation. She loved her bingo friends and was known to have the best garage sales in town. She loved to read and would read up to three books a week until her last days. She was also a crossword puzzle queen! The last few years of her life, due to the move to West Virginia, she had the great pleasure of reconnecting with her many children and grandchildren.
She survived by three sons, Mika Brinkerhoff, David Brinkerhoff and Luke Brinkerhoff; and seven daughters, Mrs. Crystal Hendricks, Mrs. Tina Bulinski, Mrs. Ramona Driggers, Mrs. Naomi Vandenboom, Mrs. Tammy Kistner, Ms. April Gantz and Ms. Fawn James. She is also survived by 32 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband, Willis Edward Brinkerhoff; mother, Grace Jury; stepfather, William Jury; brothers, Roy Sweet, Ray Sweet, Glenn Sweet and Lee Sweet; sister, Esther Marie Sweet Jury; her dearest friend, Collette Hanretty; and so many more loving friends she will reunite with in Heaven.
Viewing will be at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit, from 1 to 4 p.m. on December 6, 2020. There will be no service. Burial will be in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery next to her husband, Willis Brinkerhoff.
Face masks will be required and contact tracing will be implemented.
To view Hazel's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
3022 Oneida St
Sauquoit, NY 13456
(315) 737-7327
Memories & Condolences
