Heather J. Mock 1984 - 2020
UTICA - Heather J. Mock, 35, of Utica, tragically passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Heather was born on May 25, 1984 and graduated from Adirondack High School in 2002. Heather later followed her passion and went on to begin a career in Corrections, which began with the Herkimer County Sherriff's Department. From there, she became a member of the New York State Corrections Officer team where she worked at Marcy Correctional Facility up until the time of her death. Heather was passionate and proud of her career. She was a respected, dedicated and loyal Correction Officer. Her service will be greatly missed by the entire NY State Law Enforcement team.
Sadly, Heather leaves behind two children, Hailey Kwiatkowski and Caiden Trask. Hailey and Caiden were Heather's world. She loved them wholeheartedly and cherished every moment she spent with them. Together they loved hiking, simply spending time together and sports, especially hockey. Her children always had a way of adding an extra sparkle to Heather's eye, a sparkle that will forever hover above them as they make their way through their lives.
In addition to Hailey and Caiden, she is survived by her parents, Lois Mock, of Utica and Richard and Michelle Mock, of Newport. She also leaves behind siblings, Derek Chester Kopczenski, Cyrece (Matthew) Mahardy and Angelyca (Michael) McKinney; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins; and numerous friends. Heather had a very special relationship with her pretty Aunt Sheri and William Stubba; as well as her cousins who were more like siblings, Kari Bell, Kacie Foster, Kory Barnard and Kymber Stubba.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Bud and Patsy Mock and Chester and Rita Kopczenski.
Her contagious laughter, spontaneity, silly antics and pretty blue eyes will be missed by all.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, are on Friday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to Heather's Celebration of Life at the Deerfield Fire Department, 5476 Trenton Road, Utica, on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
If you know anyone or are a victim of domestic violence, please speak out or call 800-799-7233.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials for the benefit of her children at c/o Lois Mock, 455 Elmhurst Road, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020