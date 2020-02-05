Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:30 PM
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Streator
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather J. Streator


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather J. Streator Obituary
Heather J. Streator 1965 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Heather J. (Miner) Streator, age 54, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
She was born in New Hartford, on February 4, 1965 and was a graduate of Holland Patent High School. At one time, she was employed at Rome Memorial Hospital. She was a former member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Holland Patent.
Heather enjoyed watching Vikings on the History Channel with her son, Steven. She was also an avid NY Giants fan.
Survivors include her children, Michael, Steven and Brianna Streator; a beloved grandson, Austin Streator; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, James Miner; her mother and step-father, Deanna and Edward Curzyelo; and her brother, Darryl Miner.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, from 2:00-3:30, February 9, 2020, at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY. Heather's Memorial Service will follow at 3:30 at the funeral home.
To view Heather's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -