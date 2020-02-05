|
|
Heather J. Streator 1965 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Heather J. (Miner) Streator, age 54, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
She was born in New Hartford, on February 4, 1965 and was a graduate of Holland Patent High School. At one time, she was employed at Rome Memorial Hospital. She was a former member of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Holland Patent.
Heather enjoyed watching Vikings on the History Channel with her son, Steven. She was also an avid NY Giants fan.
Survivors include her children, Michael, Steven and Brianna Streator; a beloved grandson, Austin Streator; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, James Miner; her mother and step-father, Deanna and Edward Curzyelo; and her brother, Darryl Miner.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, from 2:00-3:30, February 9, 2020, at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY. Heather's Memorial Service will follow at 3:30 at the funeral home.
To view Heather's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020