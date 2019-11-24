|
Heather Maire (Dixon) Webster 1978 - 2019
ORISKANY FALLS - Heather Maire (Dixon) Webster passed away after a short illness, Saturday, November 16th, 2019, with her husband, Scott, by her side.
She was born, November 3rd, 1978, in Oneida, NY. She was a graduate of Madison Central School with High Honors in the Class of 1996. She attended BOCES for Culinary Arts in '95 and '96, Paul Smith College in '97 and '98. She put her culinary skills to work while working the family business at The Hotel Solsville, for five years, while attending Morrisville College to finish her education. Heather spent the last 16 years working at restaurants and nursing homes in Florida, where she lived with her husband, Scott Webster.
Heather and Scott were joined in marriage, March 21, 2007. Heather leaves behind her loving husband, Scott Webster; her beloved cats, Cleveland and Phillip. She also leaves behind her parents, Bradley Dixon (Sandy) and Yvonne Grygiel; her sister, Dixie; her brother, Bradley, Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Joe and Marlene Grygiel; several aunts and uncles, Debbie, Brian, Jill (Dan), Darlene (Tom), Laurie (Cleve), Sherry (Mike) and Diane; along with many cousins and countless friends.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life, December 1st, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at The Hotel Solsville.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019