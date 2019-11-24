Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Maire (Dixon) Webster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Maire (Dixon) Webster Obituary
Heather Maire (Dixon) Webster 1978 - 2019
ORISKANY FALLS - Heather Maire (Dixon) Webster passed away after a short illness, Saturday, November 16th, 2019, with her husband, Scott, by her side.
She was born, November 3rd, 1978, in Oneida, NY. She was a graduate of Madison Central School with High Honors in the Class of 1996. She attended BOCES for Culinary Arts in '95 and '96, Paul Smith College in '97 and '98. She put her culinary skills to work while working the family business at The Hotel Solsville, for five years, while attending Morrisville College to finish her education. Heather spent the last 16 years working at restaurants and nursing homes in Florida, where she lived with her husband, Scott Webster.
Heather and Scott were joined in marriage, March 21, 2007. Heather leaves behind her loving husband, Scott Webster; her beloved cats, Cleveland and Phillip. She also leaves behind her parents, Bradley Dixon (Sandy) and Yvonne Grygiel; her sister, Dixie; her brother, Bradley, Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Joe and Marlene Grygiel; several aunts and uncles, Debbie, Brian, Jill (Dan), Darlene (Tom), Laurie (Cleve), Sherry (Mike) and Diane; along with many cousins and countless friends.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life, December 1st, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at The Hotel Solsville.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -