Helaine "Leni" Mundt Pfeiffer
HAMILTON - Helaine "Leni" Mundt Pfeiffer, 78, formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, and Hamilton, NY, died on Friday, March 22, 2019.
A graduate of Hamilton High School and the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music in Ohio, Leni pursued a career in music that led her back to Hamilton High School as a music teacher. She continued to teach in Bergenfield, NJ, after her marriage to John Pfeiffer in 1982.
Dedicated to and admired by her students, Leni extended her professional career by contributing her skills to orchestras in Cleveland, OH, and Syracuse and Utica, NY. Her annual selection to the Potsdam-Saratoga Chorus was her favorite, joining each year with Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra for a weekend of music at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Predeceased by her husband in 2012, Leni is survived by two stepdaughters, Lynn Evans and Kim Bambara, in New Jersey; two brothers, George (Newark Valley, NY) and Dirk (Lancaster, VA); and a sister, Anne Marie "Mimi" Mundt Thomas (Woodlawn, VA). In addition, many nieces and nephews who were the recipients of violas, violins and cellos bestowed by a loving and generous aunt.
A private family service will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2019