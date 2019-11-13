Home

Helen A. (Jakubowski) Gollegly

Helen A. (Jakubowski) Gollegly Obituary
Helen A. (Jakubowski) Gollegly 1929 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Helen A. (Jakubowski) Gollegly, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center with her loving family by her side.
Helen was employed at the Utica Mutual Insurance Company from 1948-1953, and at General Electric Company from 1953-1989 at the French Road and Broad Street locations where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for 36 years, retiring on July 1, 1989.
Helen is survived by her devoted daughter, Jacqueline F. Gollegly of Utica; her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws, Gloria Jakubowski, and Carol Gollegly who she considered a sister and with whom she shared a loving relationship. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Salomea (Walus) Jakubowski; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Francis "Frank" Jakubowski, Mitchell and Jessie Jakubowski, and Edwin and Elsie Jakubowski.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:30-6:30 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Helen's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday morning at 9:00 from the funeral home and at 10:00 at St. Mark's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow graveside at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
