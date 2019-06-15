|
|
Helen Anna Decker 1942 - 2019
CLINTON - Helen Anna Decker, 76, of French Rd., passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home.
She was born, September 16, 1942, in Oswego, a daughter of Jacob and Helena Czirr Knosp and was a graduate of Oswego High School. On August 26, 1961, Helen married John P. Decker in Oswego. He predeceased her on December 30, 2011. Helen had been a seamstress at Berger's Dry Cleaners until retiring. Previously, she had worked for the Tower City Dress Co. and the Waterville Knitting Mill. She was a former member of the Waterville Presbyterian Church. Among her favorite hobbies were sewing, knitting and crocheting. Her lovingly tended flower gardens were always beautiful.
Surviving are her children, Cindy and Timothy St. Onge, of Clinton; John and Gizelle Decker, of Utica; grandchildren, Lisa Marie and Todd Boley, of Troy, Sherrill Lynn Decker, of Norfolk, VA, Madison Lee Decker, of Oriskany Falls and Jacob St. Onge, of Clinton; and a former daughter-in-law, Bridget Decker, of Oriskany Falls. She is also survived by her feline companion, Snoopy Duex, who never left her side. She was predeceased by a brother, Harold Knosp.
Private Graveside Services will be held in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Waterville, at the convenience of her family.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019