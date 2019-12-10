|
Helen Bulinski 1947 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Helen Bulinski, 72, of Yorkville, NY, passed away on December 4, 2019.
Helen was the daughter of the late John and Eva (Costello) Camerona. In 1965, Helen married William Bulinski; they were married for fifty years until William's passing in 2015. Helen was a day care provider for many years and considered the children she cared for as her extended family. She cherished her time spent with her grandchildren and her great-grandson.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Denise; grandchildren, Shanne (friend, Kayla Grems) and Stephanie Bulinski; their mother, Darcey Bulinski Park and her husband, Mike; great-grandson, Mason; in-laws, Paul and Cathy Bulinski; nephew's family, John Thomas, Stephanie and Charlotte and Parker Witusik; many other relatives; and lifelong friends, with a special mention of Patty Swartz, who was always there for both William and Helen.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, William; two sons, Billy and Jimmy Bulinski; her parents; brother, John; and sister, Charlene.
There will be no services for Helen.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019