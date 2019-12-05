Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Baker Funeral Home
2001 East Oakland Avenue
Johnson City, TN 37601
(423) 282-1521
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Scranton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Clara Scranton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Clara Scranton Obituary
Helen Clara Scranton 1936 - 2019
JOHNSON CITY, TN- Helen Clara Scranton, 83, Johnson City, TN died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Helen was born in 1936 to the late Ralph and Francis Kobus Misiaszek.
Helen was a dedicated and devoted wife and mother who enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, going to the beach and sewing. She was an animal lover and especially cherished her feathered friends.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard "Dick" Scranton, in 2016.
Survivors include three children, Sharon Scranton Johnston and her husband, Steve, of Placitas, NM, Debbie Scranton Honeycutt and her husband, Robert, of Gray, TN and Richard Scranton and his wife, Carol, of Long Valley, NJ; three grandchildren, Matthew Scranton, Kevin Scranton and Miranda Honeycutt; and three siblings, Jim Misiaszek, Ralph Misiaszek and his wife, Cathy and Judy Sabey and her husband, Dave.
The family of Helen Scranton will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10 a.m., with Father Jesus officiating. Helen will be interred with her husband at Mountain Home National Cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , .
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris Baker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -