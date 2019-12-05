|
|
Helen Clara Scranton 1936 - 2019
JOHNSON CITY, TN- Helen Clara Scranton, 83, Johnson City, TN died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Helen was born in 1936 to the late Ralph and Francis Kobus Misiaszek.
Helen was a dedicated and devoted wife and mother who enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, going to the beach and sewing. She was an animal lover and especially cherished her feathered friends.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard "Dick" Scranton, in 2016.
Survivors include three children, Sharon Scranton Johnston and her husband, Steve, of Placitas, NM, Debbie Scranton Honeycutt and her husband, Robert, of Gray, TN and Richard Scranton and his wife, Carol, of Long Valley, NJ; three grandchildren, Matthew Scranton, Kevin Scranton and Miranda Honeycutt; and three siblings, Jim Misiaszek, Ralph Misiaszek and his wife, Cathy and Judy Sabey and her husband, Dave.
The family of Helen Scranton will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10 a.m., with Father Jesus officiating. Helen will be interred with her husband at Mountain Home National Cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , .
