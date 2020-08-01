1/1
Helen (Ruhm) Conklin
Helen (Ruhm) Conklin
UTICA - Helen (Ruhm) Conklin, 97, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020.
She was born in Utica, NY, daughter of the late Leo and Rose (Lapinski) Ruhm. Helen was brought up in Whitesboro, NY and was a lifelong resident of North Utica. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sgt. William J. Conklin; brothers, Leo "Bud" and William Ruhm.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Donna A. Lyons; three grandchildren, Kristen "Krissy" Howard, Robert Lyons and Karyn Doss; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private burial will take place in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Utica, NY.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Thomas J. Pirro, Jr. Funeral Home, N. Syracuse, NY.
Words of comfort may be expressed at TJPFUNERALHOME.COM.
Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Humane Society of Utica, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13052.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road)
Syracuse, NY 13212
(315) 451-9500
