|
|
Helen D. Daly 1930 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Helen D. Daly, of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019, at MVHS, St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford, NY. Helen was blessed to have her children's love surrounding her.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 W. Monroe Street, Little Falls. Helen's funeral service will begin on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with prayer at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass, celebrated by the Reverend Terence Healy, at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main & John Streets, Little Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, where Helen will be laid to rest.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff of the Special Care Unit at St. Luke's Hospital, Dr. Scott Brehaut, Dr. Mukesh Shah, Dr. Douglas Haas, Beth Gonzalez, Ashlynn Hahn and the staff of Kress Physical Therapy for the amazing care, friendship and support shown to Helen during her illness.
The family arrangements are with Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea, and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors (315) 823-2424.
To add to Helen's online memorials, please visit our website at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019