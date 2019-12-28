|
Helen D. Pierson 1929 - 2019
STAFFORD, VA - Helen D. Pierson, born March 1, 1929, in Utica, passed away peacefully in her home on December 26, 2019.
Her early years were in Schuyler, before moving to Utica and attending Utica Free Academy. She worked in the credit department at The Boston Store and later at The Oneida National Bank.
She joined her sister in Virginia in 1988 and later moved to Stafford to be nearer to her children. Helen loved spending time with family, the companionship of her pet cat and visiting the Utica area and the Adirondacks.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Jacob Pierson; her son, Paul Fenton; a sister, Betty Grisso; brother, Budlong Dodge; son-in-law, Peter Parker; and Francis P. Fenton, who was the father of her children.
Helen is survived by her children, Kathleen Parker, Patrick Fenton (Kelly) and Tim Fenton (Joan); her grandchildren, Peter (Shawna), Ryan (Connie), Patrick, Sarah (Brett), Shawn (Ashley), Gregory, Andrew; and her ten great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her GG.
She was loved and will be missed. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held in upstate NY this spring.
Condolences may been sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019