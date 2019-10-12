|
|
Helen Dubinsky Casey 1923 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT - Helen Dubinsky Casey, 95, passed away on October 8, 2019, peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side.
Helen was born in Syracuse, NY, on November 27, 1923, the daughter of Alexander and Rosa (Worona) Dubinsky, who were immigrants from Minsk, Belarus and Krakow, Poland. She was raised on the family farm in Steuben and graduated from Remsen High School in 1940.
During World War II, she worked at General Electric in Schenectady, NY, and Wright Aeronautical Corp. in Patterson, NJ.
After the war, she married Paul R. Casey on May 26, 1945, at St. Joseph's in Boonville, NY, a loving union that lasted 65 years until his passing on July 16, 2010. Together they operated the family farm in Steuben for several years until Paul returned to serve in the US Navy. They traveled the world during his Navy career, including tours of duty in the Philippines and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. They were stationed in Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis, and she was evacuated to the United States. When Paul retired after 20 years in the Navy, they stayed in Virginia Beach, VA, where he worked for the US Government. Helen and Paul devoted themselves to community service doing volunteer work for the Navy Relief, the Red Cross at the Little Creek Base Clinic and Meals on Wheels. She was especially proud of teaching First Communion class at the Little Creek Amphibious Base Chapel with Paul for 35 years. She and her husband knitted and crocheted hundreds of afghans, Easter chickens and Christmas stockings, which they delighted in giving to family and friends. She was an avid gardener and her flowers always attracted many admirers. Helen always loved cats and her beloved Tabby passed on a few months ago.
In 2006, they decided to move back to New York to be near family, taking up residence in Holland Patent to be near the Furlong children. Helen was very devoted to her husband and family. She was always the one who returned home to care for her parents when they were ill. She was home for the birth of seven of the eight Furlong children to help her sister, Irene. She was always there when anyone needed help.
She was a member of St. Leo and St. Ann's Church and the Leon R. Roberts American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Tom and Nancy Furlong, with whom she resided, Cheryl Haver, Diane and Bill Harvey, Rich and Chris Furlong, Sandy and John Hauge, Susanne and Paul Gionet, Tracy and Rick Stein, Terri and Al Miller, Gary and Patty Dubinsky, Stephanie and Bob Newman, Rene Hill, Kevin Dubinsky, Lori Dubinsky, Diane Dubinsky, Betsy Roback, Debbie Hutchins and Nancy Jo and Warren Perry; and many great-nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Besides her husband, Paul, she was predeceased by six brothers, Leon, Steven, Adam, Wesley, Alex and Paul; and two sisters, Anna Mathill and Irene Furlong.
Helen's family wishes to extend their gratitude to Diane Jalowiec for the care and compassion she gave to Aunt Helen.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo and St. Ann's Church, Holland Patent. Interment will follow at French Road Cemetery, Remsen.
Please omit floral offerings. Memorial donations may be made to the French Road Cemetery, 10470 French Rd., Remsen, NY 13438.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019