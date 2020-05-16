Helen E. Salerno 1931 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Helen E. Salerno, 88, of Deerfield, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born in Utica on June 21, 1931, a daughter of the late Abdo and Mary (Zegibe) Ellis. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy and Utica School of Commerce. In Utica, on November 12, 1955, Helen was united in marriage to John J. Salerno, a blessed union of 65 years. Throughout her employment career, Helen was employed with Sperry UNIVAC, the Telephone Co., Utica National Insurance, Chester's Flowers and until her retirement, Macy's Dept. Store. Helen was a parishioner of St. Mark's Church, Utica. In her spare time, Helen enjoyed reading, sewing and trips to the casino.
Helen is survived by her husband, John; a daughter, Jackie (Jim) Sherry, Ellicott City, MD; two sons, John (Barbara) Salerno, Jr., Deerfield and David (Sue) Salerno, N. Utica; seven grandchildren, Steven Salerno, Eric (Megan) Salerno, Nicole Salerno, Matt Sherry, Amanda Sherry, Dominick Salerno and Stephanie Salerno; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Salerno and Hannah Salerno; and a niece, Patricia George, Utica.
Helen was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Ann Salerno, in 2016; and three brothers, George Ellis, Utica, Louis Ellis, Utica and Anthony Ellis, CA.
Due to the present health concerns and keeping with the directives of New York State and the CDC, services will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, 5476 Trenton Rd., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements are with the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
