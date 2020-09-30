1/1
Helen Emma Marriot O'Connor
Helen Emma Marriot O'Connor 1926 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Helen Emma Marriot O'Connor, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020. She had the support and comfort of her loving family at her side.
Helen was born on March 24, 1926, in the town of Brookfield, daughter of the late Charles Obediah and Nora Mae Caulder Marriott. A lifelong Richfield Springs resident, she graduated from Richfield Springs High School with the Class of 1946. She was employed first, by UNIVAC, Utica and later, by Mohawk Data Sciences, Herkimer. She retired in 1990.
Mrs. O'Connor had a strong faith in God and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs. She was a current member of the Rebekah Lodge for over seventy years.
In her leisure time she enjoyed knitting, doing puzzles, music and dancing. To all who knew Helen, they found her to be a caring, kind and loving lady. She possessed a quiet calm and you always felt her warmth whenever you were with her. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and family especially her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her two sons, Norman O'Connor and his wife, Elaine, of Utica and Gordon O'Connor and his wife, Delores, of Richfield Springs; two daughters, Barbara Proctor, of Richfield Springs and Sandra Mortensen and her husband, Eric, of VanHornesville; three sisters, Louise Holmes, of Unadilla Forks, Iva Lewis and her husband, Frank, of Waterville and Beverly Szewczyk and her husband, Joe of Paris Hill; a sister-in-law, Miriam Marriott, of West Winfield; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 37 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, William Marriott, Melvin Marriott, John Marriott, Warren Marriott, Owen Marriott and Franklin Marriott; five sisters, Dorothy Griffiths, Eleanor Phillips, Myra Patrick, Francis Marriott and Lorraine Marriott; and a beloved son-in-law, John Proctor.
Calling hours for Mrs. O'Connor will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A funeral service with Holy Eucharist will take place on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, Richfield Springs. The Reverend Steven Scarcia will officiate. Interment will follow at Unadilla Forks Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to Helios Care, Compassion, Choices and Dignity, 927 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13810 or the American Cancer Society, 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home
40 W James St
Richfield Springs, NY 13439
(315) 858-1810
