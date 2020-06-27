Helen J. Frank 1934 - 2020

LOWELL - Helen J. "Honey" Frank, 86, of Lowell, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

She was born on April 3, 1934, in Rome, to the late Francis and Frederica Buck Tormey. Helen graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1952. She married Edward Frank on May 22, 1954 at the Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills. They shared 57 years together until his passing in 2011.

Helen retired from Wedgewood Apartments in 1997. She was a member of the Lowell's Ladies Auxiliary and Holy Family Parish for many years. Her family was the center of her life and she was always there for them.

She is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Guy Ossont, Lowell; "Granny" to her two cherished grandchildren, Keri Ossont, Buffalo and Chad and Amanda Ossont, Lowell; a sister-in-law, Katherine Matt, Westmoreland; sister-in-law, Marilyn Frank, Rome; and several nieces and nephews who affectionately called her "Aunt Honey".

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Willard Pfeiffer; brothers-in-law, Thomas Matt and Robert Frank; and special friend, Alice Console.

A special thank you to niece, Melanie and friend, Michelle, for always making time to visit. The family would also like to thank the nurses and aides on the Maple Unit at the Presbyterian Home as well as Terry Reynolds from the Activities Department for always making her smile. Also, special thanks to Pastor Tom Lorenz for all his support through the years.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours. A private funeral service and interment will be held at Westmoreland Cemetery.

Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service.



