Helen J. Pelnik 1919 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Mrs. Helen Pelnik, age 100, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born in Utica, Helen was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Cislo) Lenik. She was raised and educated in Utica, where she attended St. Stanislaus School and was a devoted member of St. Stanislaus Church. As a young girl, Helen was proud to care for the homes of many prominent Utica families. On June 10, 1939, she was united in marriage to Thomas Pelnik at St. Stanislaus Church, in Utica. Mr. Pelnik passed away in 2006 after over 67 years of marriage. Helen took great pride in caring for her family and her home and found much joy from cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. In recent years, she took pride in teaching her caretakers and those around her how to prepare her favorite family recipes.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas, Jr. and Carol Pelnik, of NC; a daughter, Jacqueline Pelnik, of FL; a devoted daughter-in-law, Peggy Pelnik, with whom she shared a special bond; ten grandchildren, Tammy Pelnik, Thomas and Cathy Pelnik, Jennifer Pelnik, Christopher and Linda Pelnik, Tricia and Ian Fecko, Erin and Bill Gall, Megan and Brian Cody, Holly Pelnik, Jessica Decristofaro and Ryan Decristofaro; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a cherished daughter, Patricia Pelnik; a beloved son, Terrance Pelnik, who passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019, while lovingly caring for his mother; a sister, Genevieve Macner, in 2016, at the age of 98; and a dear friend, Rita Scarafile.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, from 7-9, at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, for Helen, as well as her son, Terrance Pelnik. Helen and Terry's Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills. Interment will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider contributions in Helen's memory to either St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 201 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417 or the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center (CNYVOC), 726 Washington Street, Utica, NY 13502 or online at www.ucdevelopment.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The compassion, special attention and friendship displayed by the nurses and staff of the St. Luke's Home, especially acknowledging, Mary, Pam, Mike and her canine companion Peanut, was of great comfort to Helen and her family.
To view Mrs. Pelniks online memorial, please go to wolaninfuneral home.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019