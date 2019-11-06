Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bentz Funeral Service, Inc.
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13502
315-724-2731
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Trombley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen J. Trombley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen J. Trombley Obituary
Helen J. Trombley 1928 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Helen J. Trombley, 91, of New Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Helen was born on September 20, 1928 to Andrew and Josephine Szwedo Dudek in New York Mills. She was a graduate of New York Mills High School. For many years, she was employed with Univac as an inventory auditor.
Helen was married to Everett G. Trombley for 37 years. Together they enjoyed taking trips throughout the Northeast. Everett passed away in 2016.
Her hobbies included cooking, reading, needlework, scrabble and puzzles.
She is survived by two brothers, Barney and Steven (Carol) Dudek; two stepsons, Tom (Margot) and Everett, Jr. (Amelia) Trombley; two stepdaughters, Sharron (Michael) Ferrara and Sandy (Edward) Carcione; and a large extended family of step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by three brothers, Walter, Matthew and John Dudek.
Funeral services will be on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, with Rev. Thomas Servatius officiating. A calling hour will precede the service from 5-6 p.m. Private interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Presbyterian Residential Community and the Allen Calder Wing of Faxton-St. Luke's for their excellent care and compassion shown to Helen throughout her stay with them.
In lieu of flowers, please consider or a .
To express sympathy, visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -