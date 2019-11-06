|
|
Helen J. Trombley 1928 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Helen J. Trombley, 91, of New Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Helen was born on September 20, 1928 to Andrew and Josephine Szwedo Dudek in New York Mills. She was a graduate of New York Mills High School. For many years, she was employed with Univac as an inventory auditor.
Helen was married to Everett G. Trombley for 37 years. Together they enjoyed taking trips throughout the Northeast. Everett passed away in 2016.
Her hobbies included cooking, reading, needlework, scrabble and puzzles.
She is survived by two brothers, Barney and Steven (Carol) Dudek; two stepsons, Tom (Margot) and Everett, Jr. (Amelia) Trombley; two stepdaughters, Sharron (Michael) Ferrara and Sandy (Edward) Carcione; and a large extended family of step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by three brothers, Walter, Matthew and John Dudek.
Funeral services will be on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, with Rev. Thomas Servatius officiating. A calling hour will precede the service from 5-6 p.m. Private interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Presbyterian Residential Community and the Allen Calder Wing of Faxton-St. Luke's for their excellent care and compassion shown to Helen throughout her stay with them.
In lieu of flowers, please consider or a .
To express sympathy, visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019