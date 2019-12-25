Home

Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc
1122 Culver Ave
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 733-6443
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
350 Higby Road
New Hartford, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
350 Higby Road
New Hartford, NY
View Map
1922 - 2019
Helen Jacobs Obituary
Mrs. Helen Jacobs 1922 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Helen Jacobs, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The good Lord granted her most fervent wish and prayer to complete her life here on earth in her own home.
She was born in Utica, on July 14, 1922, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah (Trad) Tebsherany. She married John Jacobs on October 12, 1941, in St. George Orthodox Church, her beloved husband of 73 years, until his passing in 2015. Together they built their dream home "on the hill" in New Hartford where they raised four sons and remained content and happy for the rest of their lives.
Helen was the life of the party. She would often joke and say "when I go, tell everyone: she just got tired and died." She was beautiful, hardworking and a renowned cook of Lebanese cuisine. She loved to sing and was very active in her church. A very passionate and dedicated woman in everything she did especially with her husband, four sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by her husband, John, she is survived by her four sons and daughters-in-law, Lloyd and Chris Jacobs, John and Victoria Jacobs, Robert and Elizabeth Jacobs and Perry and Laura Jacobs; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Comille; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helen's funeral service on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at St. George Orthodox Church, 350 Higby Road, New Hartford. Visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., in church.
Please consider, in lieu of flowers, a donation to St. George's Orthodox Church in memory of Helen. Envelopes will be available.
Online sympathy www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
