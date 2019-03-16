Helen Jane Dziedzic 1920 - 2019

UTICA - Helen J. Dziedzic, 98, of Utica, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Foltsbrook Center Nursing & Rehabilitation in Herkimer.

She was born on December 7, 1920, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Brozowski) Tencza and was educated at St. John's Cantius School in Detroit, MI. On November 1, 1940, Helen was united in marriage to Julian Dziedzic at Holy Trinity Church and shared a blessed union of 46 years until his passing on September 19, 1986. She was employed with Dunlop Tire in Utica, as a frame tender, until her retirement.

Helen had a passion for traveling, especially to visit Atlantic City.

Surviving are her granddaughters, Denise (Robert) Gage, Frankfort and Patricia Noble, Maglia, CA; grandson, Jamie Sager, Utica; daughter, Julianne Smith; and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Darlene Sager.

Helen's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Foltsbrook Center Nursing & Rehabilitation for their care and compassion.

In keeping with Helen's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019