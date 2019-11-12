|
Helen K. Gachowski
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Mrs. Helen (Kalwara) Gachowski, entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at MVHS nursing facility with her loving family by her side.
Born in New York Mills, Helen was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Piekielniak) Kalwara. She was raised and educated in New York Mills. At one time, she was wed to Theodore Wajda. On February 14, 1973, she was united in marriage to Thaddeus Gachowski, Mr. Gachowski passed away in September of 2010. She was formerly employed by GE and the Utica Psychiatric Center. Helen was a volunteer for the ARC for many years and sponsored over 200 children through . Her memberships include the Edward Bader Post P.L.A.V.#21 Ladies Aux., NYM Historical Society and the NYM Senior Center. Mrs. Gachowski was proud of her Polish Heritage, She loved polka music and enjoyed dancing.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Tina Paonessa and Bruce Thorsen, of Castle Rock, CO and Sharon and Jerry Bastek, of Utica; grandchildren, Bob, Krista and (Bryan) Haubert, Jared, Anna (Zachary) Pettersen and Kara (Nicholas) Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Juliana, Liam, Eden, Kian and Jessa; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ted and Delores Kalwara and Stanley "Scotty" and Margo Kalwara, all of Whitesboro; and several stepchildren, including Bonnie (Dr. David) Liebers. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special cousin, Josephine Lape.
Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, from 4-7, at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. Helen's funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday morning at 10:00 at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills.
Please consider memorial contributions in lieu of floral offerings to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Special thanks to Renee Dye and the nurses and staff of MVHS (Barton East) for their care, compassion and love that was displayed to Helen and her family.
To view Mrs. Gachowski's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019