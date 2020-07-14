Helen M. "Ellen" Cieniewicz
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Helen M. "Ellen" Cieniewicz, 78, of New Hartford, NY, departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020, with her loved ones by her side.
She was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Daniel and Nellie Casey O'Donnell; she was also educated there. Shortly after, she met and married Leon Cieniewicz. The couple came to Utica, where they raised their family and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Ellen was a gifted artist and was a lifetime member of the Utica Art Association and in addition to receiving countless awards for her art work, her paintings can be seen all over the world in businesses, homes and art galleries.
Ellen and her fellow artist-friends founded the CATS - Creative Artists Traveling Society - that would annually travel the country to locations of artistic interests from Maine to Chicago and many other places that are reflected in her paintings.
She is survived by her husband, Leon; and her three sons, Thomas Cieniewicz, Joseph Cieniewicz and his wife, Karen and Daniel Cieniewicz and his wife, Denise; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Adam, Thomas, Michael, Tabitha, Daniel, Samantha, Joseph and Johnny; and many great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Sheila Delattre and her husband, Dwight; and brother, Daniel O'Donnell and his wife, Cathy.
A Celebration of Ellen's Life will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Stittville Firemen Field Pavillion, 8920 Rt. 365, Stittville, NY 13469. Please note restrictions of Covid -19 will apply.
Contributions can be made to Lutherancare.org
. No flowers please.
Arrangements are under the guidance of John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
