Helen M. Gaffney 1938 - 2020
AFTON, TN - Helen M. Gaffney, 82, passed away on October 7, 2020 in Tennessee.
She was born on April 29, 1938 in Utica, a daughter of the late Peter and Mildred Rehm Hughes and was a graduate of Chadwicks High School.
On August 4, 1956 she was united in marriage with Kevin Gaffney in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Chadwicks.
Prior to her retirement, Helen was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Utica.
Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever remembered by her devoted husband of 64 years, Kevin; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Alison Gaffney; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Timothy, Jr. and Jeremiah; her sister, Marion Gottuso; her brother and sister-in-law, William and Janet Hughes; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons, Timothy Gaffney and Patrick Gaffney; and her brother, Peter Hughes.
Calling hours will be on Thursday (today) from 5-7 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church, Chadwicks at 10:00. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville.
.