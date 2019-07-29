|
|
Helen M. Koniszewski 1924 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Helen May (Seybold) Koniszewski, 95, passed away on July 28, 2019 at the home of her eldest daughter.
She was born on January 26, 1924, on a dairy farm in State Bridge, NY, the daughter of William Jay and Eva Webb Seybold.
She attended a one room schoolhouse near her home and later graduated from Vernon Verona Sherrill High School and the Utica School of Commerce. She worked as a senior secretary for the President of Horrocks Ibbotson and subsequently worked for Utica Drop Forge & Tool Company, where she met her future husband. On July 26, 1952, she married Utica resident, Frederick Koniszewski, at the Westminister Presbyterian Church in Utica. The couple made their forever home in Whitesboro.
Helen left the work environment to become a stay at home mother. After raising her children, she returned to work in the office of Mele Manufacturing. Upon retiring, Helen enjoyed attending Whitesboro Seniors meetings and playing bingo, YWCA swimming, gardening, traveling around the US and Canada, day trips to the Turning Stone Casino, doing board puzzles and word finds, reminiscing about her days on the farm, playing games on her tablet and spending the winters with her husband in South Fort Myers, FL. Devoted to her children and grandchildren, Helen was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. She was a member of the Whitesboro Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her three children: a son, Jeffrey and Ann Koniszewski, Center Harbor, NH; and two daughters, Deborah Seiselmyer, Whitesboro and Karen and Joseph Gozy, Clark Mills; and her grandchildren, James Seiselmyer, Sarah Snyder and her husband, Erik, Laurie Koniszewski, Kaitlyn Gozy and Joseph F. Gozy. She is also survived by a sister, Eunice Moot; a brother, Grover Jaeger; and two sisters, Alice Higgins and Margaretha Dorn.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, in February 1994; and her brothers, John Seybold, in July 2016 and Harold Jaeger, Jr., in August 1997; among other cherished relatives and friends.
A very special thank you to those who provided home care for Helen in her later years, most notably Frieda and Lily Stoltzfus.
Donations in Helen's name can be made to the Steven Swan Humane Society. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dimbleby Funeral Home, Whitesboro.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside interment will be held at the Grandview Cemetery in Whitesboro at the convenience of the family. Plans for a memorial gathering for Helen's close friends and family will be announced in the near future.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 29 to July 30, 2019