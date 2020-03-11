|
Helen M. Oleksy 1928 - 2020
VERNON - Helen M. Oleksy, age 91, of State Rt. 5, Vernon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with her family at her side.
She was born in Westmoreland, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Julia Fedor. She shared her birthday, November 18, 1928, with her favorite Disney character, Mickey Mouse. She was a graduate of Westmoreland Central School and continued her education as a medical stenographer where she later worked at the Utica State Hospital.
On September 19, 1953, Helen and the late Edward F. Oleksy were united in marriage in Holy Trinity Church, Utica and have shared this vow of over 63 years together. Together, Helen, her husband, Ed and their children, ran their dairy farm in Vernon before retiring in 1982. Helen was a woman of dignity, class and generosity. She was happy and easy-going and enjoyed dancing and listening to her polka music. She taught the value of faith and family. She is loved and will be missed by many.
She leaves seven children, Marcia (Mark Young), Maureen (Tom Stoio), Marie Ellen, Nadine and husband, Mark Murray, Nancy and husband, Bill Shanahan, Lauren (Rick Manella) and William and wife, Peggy Oleksy; eleven grandchildren, Joseph Prymas and wife, Erin, Edward Prymas and wife, Lindsay, Stephanie Boehlert, Shannon and Garrett Murray, Colton and Cassidy Shanahan, Austin, Carryn and Brianna Oleksy and Joshua Manella; two great-grandchildren, Adrienne and Andrew Prymas; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her eight brothers, Peter, John, James, Louis, Chester, Theodore, Edward, Stephen and Stanley; and a sister, Frances.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday (today), March 15, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Helen's Life will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, where she has been a member, 4343 Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY 13476.
Please consider donations to the Rome Polish Home or to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home, Vernon.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020