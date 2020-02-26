|
|
Helen M. Pease 1929 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Helen M. Pease, 90, of New Hartford, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on April 1, 1929, in Cobleskill, NY, a daughter of the late Adolph and Alice Bouck Morlang. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Oswego State Teachers College and was an elementary teacher with the Marcellus School District and Harts Hill Elementary School, Whitesboro. She married her Cobleskill classmate, Herman G. Pease, on July 12, 1952. Once her children were born, she became a stay-at-home mother, which she truly loved.
Helen was noted for her skill as a hostess, planning numerous gatherings, which she dubbed "deck-nics", for family and friends on the outdoor deck of their home. Helen and Herm travelled extensively in retirement, attending over 30 ElderHostels. They were also known as the "flying grandparents", travelling frequently to see their children and six grandchildren who lived, at various times, in New Hampshire, New York City, Arizona, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and New York. Herm died on July 10, 2017.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Deborah Waldrop (Brian), of East Amherst, NY; and son, David (Joanne), of Rochester, MN; six grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Matthew, Benjamin, Jeffrey and Kristen; siblings, Anna Karrash, of Allentown, PA, Dr. Al Morlang (Peggy), of Roseburg, OR and Ed Morlang (Sue), of Central Bridge, NY. She was predeceased by a brother, Merton Morlang.
Friends may call at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, on Friday evening, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The family invites you to consider a donation to the Presbyterian Home Foundation in memory of Helen.
For online expression of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020