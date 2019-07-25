|
Helen Margaret Sullivan Nolan 1927 - 2019
DEERFIELD - Helen Margaret Sullivan Nolan, 92, was carried peacefully from her earthly home in Deerfield, to her eternal home with her Heavenly Father and family on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by her children who loved her dearly.
Helen was born in Hartford, CT on April 5, 1927, the daughter of James William Sullivan and Mary Magdalene Houlihan Sullivan. Helen graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1945, then worked as an administrative assistant for the Veteran's Administration in Hartford, CT and Manchester, NH. On September 16, 1950, Helen married Michael Joseph Nolan, at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, in Hartford, CT.
Helen was a devoted loving wife and mother of eight children, grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother of eight. She possessed exceptional beauty, grace and integrity with a radiant smile, gracious, empathetic heart and honest, humble nature. She had a strong courageous spirit and showed heroic resilience during her life with a profound commitment to her Roman Catholic faith and special devotion to the Blessed Mother and St. Marianne Cope. She most loved spending time with all her family, going for long walks with her husband and pets and traveling, especially to the ocean. Helen had an innate love for animals, especially for her devoted dog companions, Toasty and Mikey. She enjoyed the arts, cooking and gardening. Helen was a true Christian gentlewoman and her legacy of commitment to her faith and family will live on for generations.
Helen is survived by her beloved children: daughter, Rosemary and her husband, Edward Noonan, of Utica; son, Michael and his wife, Elizabeth, of Pittsfield, MA; son, Patrick and his wife, Claudia, of Deerfield; son, Kevin and his wife, Karlene, of Salem, NH; son, Brian and his wife, Jennifer, of Wallingford, CT; daughters, Maureen and Jennifer, of Deerfield; her adored grandchildren, Edward, Michael, Brian and Mary Rose Noonan; Daniel, Kieran, Liam, Sean, Connor, Kelly, Brian, Michael and Kaitlyn Nolan; her treasured great-grandchildren; her dearest friend and sister-in-law, Mary Sullivan, of Granby, CT; sister-in-law, Pauline Nolan, of Denver, CO; brother-in-law, Edward Slota, of East Hartford, CT; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her most loving husband and forever best friend, Michael Joseph Nolan; her beloved son, James Bernard Nolan; her adored sister, Regina Marie Sullivan; and cherished brother, James Joseph Sullivan.
Friends and relatives may attend the viewing at 12:30 p.m., at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, 702 Columbia St, Utica, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:15 p.m. Burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's name to Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church.
