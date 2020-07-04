Helen Morgan 1921 - 2020
UTICA – Helen Morgan, 98, passed away on July 1, 2020, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born on July 13, 1921, in Utica, the daughter of Joseph and Caroline (Ziranwach) Wiatr.
Helen is survived by her son, Donald Morgan; sister, Gladys Kaminski and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Walter Morgan; brothers, John, Walter and Fred; and sisters, Josephine, Wanda, Della and Frieda.
Funeral services will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Homes.
