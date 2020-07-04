1/
Helen Morgan
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Morgan 1921 - 2020
UTICA – Helen Morgan, 98, passed away on July 1, 2020, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born on July 13, 1921, in Utica, the daughter of Joseph and Caroline (Ziranwach) Wiatr.
Helen is survived by her son, Donald Morgan; sister, Gladys Kaminski and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Walter Morgan; brothers, John, Walter and Fred; and sisters, Josephine, Wanda, Della and Frieda.
Funeral services will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Homes.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kowalczyk Funeral Home
1156 Lincoln Ave
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-8320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved