Helen P. Bennett 1913 - 2019
Beloved Mother
YORKVILLE/LAS VEGAS – Helen P. Bennett, 105, formerly of Yorkville, passed away June 28, 2019.
She was born on September 26, 1913, in Utica, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sophia (Kozlowski) Piedel. On April 27, 1940, Helen married Harold E. Bennett. They enjoyed a blessed union of nearly 39 years prior to his passing in 1979. She was employed with General Electric.
Helen is survived by her son, Rick (Phyllis) Bennett, Las Vegas; sister, Dolores Assaro, Connecticut; sister-in-law, Mary Pendel, Yorkville; and several nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. from the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Remembrances in Helen's name may be made to Holy Trinity Church or Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Helen's family would like to thank the staff at The Heights of Summerlin, Las Vegas, for the care and compassion shown to her during her stay.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 6 to July 7, 2019