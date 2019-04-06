|
|
Helen P. Sliwa 1925 - 2019
UTICA - Helen P. Sliwa, 93, a lifelong Utica resident, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Utica on November 29, 1925, the daughter of Michael and Waleria Kosmoski Podzielinski, and received her education in local schools. On April 10, 1948, she was united in marriage to Joseph Sliwa in Holy Trinity Church, a loving union shared for sixty-three years until his passing on January 8, 2011. Helen and Joe loved nature and enjoyed traveling, especially in the Adirondacks and New England.
Her survivors include her daughter, Christine Schell, of Ilion, and two sons and their spouses, Joseph, Jr., and MaryAnn Sliwa and Daniel and Olga Sliwa, all of Dedham, MA. Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Katrina, Victoria and her fiance, David Foresman, and Carolyn Sliwa, of MA, Brian and his wife, Kristen Schell, of Rome, and Dana and her husband, Larry Farago, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Nicolette Farago, of New Hartford; as well as Karen Heffernon who was like a second daughter to Helen.
Helen's family would like to offer a special thank you to Hospice & Palliative Care and Mary Jones for their love and support.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church. Those who wish may call on Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Light a Candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019