Helen Parker


1922 - 2019
Helen Parker Obituary
Helen Parker 1922 - 2019
Utica/Schenectady- Helen Parker, 96, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Helen was born on November 13, 1922, in Saratoga Springs. She later moved to Schenectady. Throughout the years, Helen found joy in tending to her well-manicured lawn and flowers.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Keyes, of Yorkville; her son, Joseph Parker and his spouse, Bill Harding, of Harbeson, DE; a sister, June Smith; grandchildren, Debra (Keith) Buckingham, Lori (Joe) Acee and Eric (Karen) Keyes; and great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Erik, Emina, Moses, Liam and Ani. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Parker; son, David Parker; son-in-law, Dale Keyes; and several sisters and brothers.
The family wishes to thank Helen's caregivers at Utica Rehab and Nursing, especially Mary, for the care and compassion shown to Helen.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
