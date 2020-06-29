Helen R. Nicewicz 1923 - 2020
A Woman of Great Faith
UTICA - Helen R. Nicewicz, 96, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Sitrin Home.
She was born on September 21, 1923, in Utica, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Bulak) Sutkowski. After attending UFA, Helen went to work at Utica Cutlery, a career of clerical work until her marriage to her soulmate. On August 29, 1953, she married Louis A. Nicewicz in Holy Trinity Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 47 years prior to his passing on April 21, 2001. She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Church, where she belonged to many religious organizations.
Helen's second job and greatest joy was taking care of her family and raising her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Helen always put her family first and was a woman of great faith. Helen loved to read and was a fantastic cook who fed anyone that was hungry. She welcomed everyone into her home with open arms and was known as "Babci" to all.
Helen is survived by her children, James (Kim) Nicewicz, Sauquoit and Susan (Donald) Scarafile, MD; grandchildren, Kathryn Nicewicz, TN, Kristen Nicewicz, NC, Nicole Scarafile, MD and Anna Scarafile, MD; brother, Stanley Sutkowski and nieces and nephew, Joanie Ploth, Tracy Nicewicz and Stephen (Liz) Sutkowski; along with other nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowaczykfuneralhomes.com.
