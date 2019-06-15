Helen (Babci) Roberts 1925 - 2019

TRENTON FALLS- Helen S. Roberts, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Boonville on November 15, 1925, a daughter of the late Marion and Nellie (Hancz) Puskiewicz. She graduated from Boonville High School Class of 1944. She married Walter Sudol, Sr. and lived on a large farm on Egypt Rd. She moved to Tupper Lake and married Edward Roberts before coming to Trenton Falls. Mr. Edward Roberts died in 1970.

Helen Roberts was first employed as a nursing assistant at the Genesee Nursing Home for eight years. Helen Roberts later worked for 10 years at the Federal Reserve Bank at the Oneida County Airport as a Sargent of the Armed Guards from where she retired. She was a member of St. Leo's and St. Ann's Catholic Church in Holland Patent.

"Babci" as she was called by all who knew her, loved the outdoors. She was a member of the Tupper Lake Rifle Team where she shot her first black bear. In the winter, she enjoyed helping her son's with logging. She loved baseball and was dedicated to her favorite team, the New York Yankees. She loved her family and enjoyed having them all come to Babci's for a good Polish meal.

She is survived by her two son's, Walter Sudol, Jr. and his fiancée, Susan Dawson and Victor Sudol; her two daughters, Connie Langdon and her husband, Ron, of Trenton Falls and Susan D'Avanzo and her husband, Paris, of Michigan; two beloved grandchildren, Kera Lindsey and her husband Christopher, Matthew Sudol and his wife, Stephanie; Babci's great-grandchildren, Logan, Lucas and Oliver; also two nieces, Lauren MacCarthy, Sara Stottler; her sister-in-law, Sophie Gresack; several nieces and nephews and a few special friends she held close to her heart. She was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m., at St. Leo's and St. Ann's Catholic Church in Holland Patent where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Boonville. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Home, 7944 Steuben St. in Holland Patent.

Donations made in Helen's name to the Roberts Post Baseball Team, Post 161 in Holland Patent.

Donations made in Helen's name to the Roberts Post Baseball Team, Post 161 in Holland Patent.