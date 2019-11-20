|
|
Helen S. (Sadlik) Uhl 1925 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Helen S. (Sadlik) Uhl, of 3 Orchard Ave., Whitesboro, NY, died, November 19, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, after a long illness.
Helen was born in 1925 in NY Mills, daughter of Alexander and Stefania (Wegiel) Sadlik. She was married to Dennis J. Uhl, of Rome, NY, at St. Mary's Church in NY Mills, on June 10, 1950 and shared 54 years of love and a close friendship until his death on October 30, 2004.
Helen was a 1943 honor graduate of Whitesboro Central School District and was on the Class of 1943 reunion committee in 1993. She attended courses at MVCC, Betty Devins Travel Institute, Cornell Labor Institute, NYSUT and computer seminars.
Helen was office manager at the Visiting Nurse Association, medical secretary for Dr. J.W.W. Dimon, bookkeeper at the I.L.G.W.U. and retired after 20 years as Sr. Payroll Account Clerk at the Whitesboro Central School District. Helen was co-founder of the Whitesboro Employees Union, serving as President and negotiator as well as a member of the NYSUT committee in Albany until her retirement in 1985. She was also co-founder and Board of Directors member of the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the Retired Public Employees Association. She was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Our Lady of the Rosary Church and the Whitesboro Alumni Association. In retirement, Helen was a real estate tax search agent and an election inspector for many years. She is a published poet with many poems receiving honorary mention appearing in the National Library of Poetry Publications.
Helen especially enjoyed many family dinners, vacations and "get togethers". She loved gardening, cooking, travel, music, dancing, photography and Broadway plays.
Helen is survived by three loving and devoted daughters and their husbands, Denise (Robert) DelRosso from Port Jefferson Station, NY, Linda (Dr. Bruce) Greene from St. Augustine, FL and Sandra (David) Lamirand from Corpus Christi, TX. She is also survived by treasured grandsons, Christopher (Ali), Matthew (Sara), Jeffrey (JoAnn) DelRosso, Dr. William (Lisa) Greene, Daniel Trinkaus and Gregory Trinkaus; and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Allison, Justin and David Greene, Gemma, Reed, Hunter, Cecilia, Blake and Lucas DelRosso.
The funeral will be on Saturday at 10:00 at the Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Burrstone Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in the St. Stanislaus-Casimer Cemetery, Whitesboro. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Whitesboro Alumni Association in memory of Helen.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019