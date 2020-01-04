|
Helen V. Grant 1924 - 2020
MARCY - Helen V. Grant, 95, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with her family by her side.
She was born October 22, 1924, in Ogdensburg, NY, a daughter of Jacob and Mary Willard Reed. Helen married Edward Grant, who died in 1980. Later she married Harold Miller, who died in 2007. Mrs. Grant worked for many years at Bendix Corp. and at General Electric Co., retiring in 1986. Helen was a member of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, where she was President of her golf club in Venice, FL. Helen was a talented golfer and won many tournaments. She was a talented seamstress and made many quilts for her family.
Family was most important to Helen. She loved to help other people. Her kindness and generosity were limitless. Helen looked forward to daily phone calls from Patty; Wednesday's with Evelyn; Thursday hairdresser appointments with Alissa and any time that she could share with her family and learn what they were doing with their lives.
Survivors include, her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Wayne Topor, of Marcy; step-sons, Ronald Grant and Mike and Erin Miller; step-daughter, Kathy and Richard Albigese; daughters-in-law, Susan Grant, Claudia Acquaviva and Virginia Grant; grandchildren, Gary and Kristen Grant, Aaron Grant, Jennifer Grant (Joe), Kim and Andrew Griffin, Amy and Erik Schleicher, Alissa Grant (Tom), Lyndsay Schafer, Mark Grant, Edward and Serena Grant, Keith Grant (Franklin), Steven Grant, Andra Grant, Michael Albigese and Andrew Albigese; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Franklin Reed, of Carthage; nephew, Donald Cox; and many additional nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands; four sons, Gary Sr., Preston, Gordon and Keith Sr.; and nine siblings.
Special thanks to Sue Eaton for checking on Grannie at a moment's notice. She gave genuine care and love to the old girl. Also, thank you to Stan and Connie Grimaldi for their many years of friendship.
Funeral services will be Monday, 12:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday from 10:00 - 2:00.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020