|
|
Helen V. (Swierat) Koziol 1920 - 2020
NORTHBOROUGH, MA - Mrs. Helen V. (Swierat) Koziol, age 99, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Northborough, MA, where she had been a resident.
Born in Yorkville, on October 11, 1920, Helen was a daughter of the late John and Magdalena (Tulaj) Swierat. She was raised and educated in Yorkville where she attended local schools. Mrs. Koziol held a position as an Assembler with the General Electric Company, French Road, Utica, for many years prior to her retirement. Helen was a long-time parishioner of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills.
She is survived by her son, Jack Koziol, of Shrewsbury, MA; three grandchildren, Michael, of Northborough, MA, Andrew, of Boston, MA and Timothy, of Wakefield, MA; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Aoibheann, of Northborough, MA. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Kate, Frank, Benjamin and Adaline.
Visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 5-7 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY. Helen's funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Monday morning at 10:00 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Please consider memorial contributions in Helen's memory to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Mrs. Koziol's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020