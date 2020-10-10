Helen Y. Rausche 1933 - 2020
UTICA - Helen Yolanda (Yaunney) Rausche, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Pines.
Helen was born on April 5, 1933, in Oppenheim, NY, the daughter of Roy and Frances M. (Snell) Yaunney. She was a graduate of Dolgeville Central High School and of Utica Psychiatric School of Nursing, where she met her best friend for life, Marie Talerico Heistand. Helen was a nurse at the Utica Psychiatric Center, before marrying her first husband and moving to Buffalo, NY. She continued her nursing career there and then began a family.
Helen began her life in poverty, but with her signature indomitable will, she educated and worked her way out of that poverty into a professional career and fruitful life. She was generous from the very beginning, always making sure that her loved ones had anything that she could provide.
Helen married William J. Rausche, on May 30, 1981. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 31 years, prior to his passing on February 7, 2013.
She is survived by her daughter and her partner, Diana E. (Alan Lau) Tardiff, CT; grandchildren, Jermaine Tardiff, Utica and Oliver Tardiff, Schenectady; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Gwendolyn; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Gail Yaunney; niece, Sharon and Kenneth Snell, DE; her step-daughter, Debi (Rausche) Mohler; and her nieces, Nora Warner and Ellen Stock. Helen was predeceased by her son, Christopher Carlo Annibale; grandson, Samuel C. Tardiff; siblings, Roberta, Marjorie, Muriel, Mary Jane, Samuel, Fred and Jim; former husband, Carlo Benjamin Annibale; and special friend, John Gotte.
In keeping with Helen's wishes, funeral services will be kept private for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.