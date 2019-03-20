|
|
Helen Z. Handzel 1926 - 2019
UTICA - Helen Z. Handzel, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born on May 14, 1926 in Dickson City, PA, the youngest of her siblings to John and Victoria Mondro (Madro) Zagraniczny. On September 11, 1948, she was united in marriage to Joseph P. Handzel in Holy Trinity Church, resulting in seventy years of wedded joy. Helen was employed, first at General Electric in Utica, at the Broad St. plant and later, at Vick's Lithograph & Printing, in Yorkville, until she retired just shy of twenty years of service.
Helen was a kind, loving woman who would not hesitate to help others when the need arose. This characteristic is best exemplified when Helen put her life on hold and freely accepted the responsibility of taking in and caring for her ailing mother in her home.
Helen was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity Church in Utica where she was active in the making and selling of pierogis, the Polonaise Seniors, the Jan Robak Post #8 Ladies Auxiliary and the West Side Senior Center.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Handzel, of Utica; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Doris Handzel, of Baldwinsville; and her daughter, Carol Schulze, of VT; and her grandchildren, Lisa and Justin Jackson, Kari and Michael Schiano and Dr. Michele Handzel and husband, Adam Roeder, Andrew Schulze and his companion, Karen Chartrand and Bradley Schulze. Also surviving are her two great-grandchildren, Paul Jackson and Clara Jackson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Mary and Walter Pawloski, Joseph and Regina Zagraniczny, Stanley and Mary Zagraniczny and Stella and Stanley Romas; her in-laws, Adam and Joan Handzel, Walter and Jenny Handzel, Francis and Gladys Handzel and Mary and Mathew Kaczor.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church. Those who wish may call on Friday morning on hour prior to the Mass. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica, NY 13502 or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019