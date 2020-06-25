Helen Zombek Krupa 1923 - 2020FRANKLIN SPRINGS, NY - Helen Zombek Krupa, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 with loving family by her side.Helen was born on May 22, 1923, in Weirton, WV, daughter of Jadwiga Bladek and Wicenty Zombek. With her parents, she moved to New York and was raised on a farm in Oriskany Falls. She was married to Matthew Krupa in St. Mary's Church, Clinton, NY. Matt passed away in 1976.Helen graduated from Madison Central School and then worked, for many years, at Griffiss Air Force Base, in accounting, until her retirement. She continued working for many more years at Hamilton College in the food service office.One of her most memorable trips was when she went to Poland in 1983, where she was able to meet some of her relatives and was fortunate enough to have an audience with Pope John Paul II. Helen was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church, Clinton and the United Polka League. She had many hobbies including cooking, sewing and knitting and giving those loving bear hugs! Even though she had no children of her own, she was a loving mother to many. She was "Aunt Helen" to everyone.Helen was predeceased by five brothers, Andrew, Joseph, Edward, John and Stanley; and two sisters, Wanda Socha and Veronica Spooner. She is survived by one sister, Genevieve and brother-in-law, John Johnson; a sister-in-law, Julie Zombek; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she enjoyed and loved so much!In Helen's words, "My most heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for always loving and being there for me. Love you all!"Please consider donations to St. Mary's Church, Clinton, or the Country Pantry.Due to the COVID virus, there was a private funeral held on Thursday, June 25. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.