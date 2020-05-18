Helene A. (Cushman) Sand 1938 - 2020
REMSEN - Helene A. (Cushman) Sand, wife, mother, grandmother, treasured friend, retired educator, lover of horses and adventures, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on May 15th, 2020.
Helene was born in Utica, NY, on March 5th, 1938, daughter of Arnold J. and Helen (Dengler) Cushman. She grew up loving the company of her springer spaniel and riding horses. She graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1957, Vermont College in 1959 and Florida Southern University in 1964. She enjoyed traveling with what would become life long friends, before returning to the Mohawk Valley to become a beloved elementary teacher at General William Floyd for 33 years, before retiring in July of 2000.
On December 27th, 1968, Helene was united in marriage with Duane D. Sand. They built their home in Remsen, NY, a place dear to Helene's heart. She spent many happy moments at family camps in Remsen during childhood. Helene and Duane shared 51 years together, raising their three children, traveling and enjoying time with cherished friends and their treasured grandchildren. Some of their favorite activities included skiing, horseback riding, musicals, cruising and traveling. Some of the most memorable destinations include Jamaican honeymoon, Hawaii, Germany, Italy, Austria, New York City and more recently, winters in Florida. Along with her husband, she was a member of the Griffis Ski Club and the Delta Lake Yacht Club.
Her children will remember how her sense of fun and adventure brought joy to the simple moments; childhood living room puppet shows, singing show tunes on car trips, game nights and more. She and Duane never missed one of their children's horse shows, athletic events, dance recitals and more. Her grandchildren will remember her childlike sense of wonder and whimsy. She loved children books, especially The Polar Express. Helene brought her grandchildren on the Adirondack Polar Express for several years. She and Duane spent 4th of July with the family in Old Forge every year and laid the foundation for cherished family traditions and memories.
Helene's was a life lived to the fullest and abundant in love from family and treasured friends. Helene is survived by her devoted husband, Duane; son, Mark (Sarah) Sand; daughter, Karen (Michael) Holton; daughter, Susan (Christopher) Becker; and grandchildren, Nathan Sand, Joshua Sand, Tyler Sand, Josie Holton, Vivian Holton, Benjamin Becker, Andrew Becker and Anna Becker. She is reunited in death with her mother, father and brother.
The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to Hospice & Palliative Care for their guidance and support during her brief illness. The family would also like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love from friends and family, near and far.
Due to the pandemic, funeral and burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care of Oneida, Herkimer and Eastern Madison Counties or a charity of your choice in Helene's memory.
Arrangements by Ackley Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.