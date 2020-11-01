1/1
Henry I. Douglas
Henry I. Douglas 1936 - 2020
MORRISVILLE - Henry I. Douglas, 84, of Skyline Dr., passed away, Saturday, October 17 2020, at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville.
He was born, August 7, 1936, in Rome, NY, a son of Elmer and Violet Adams Douglas. He was a graduate of Rome High School, the University School of Mines, Rolla, MO and received his Master's Degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology. On July 7, 1962, Henry married Nancy J. Rector in Arkansas. She predeceased him on March 6, 2020. Henry began his military career in the Army R.O.T.C. Program, then served on active duty with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1960 until 1962. Following that, he was transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves from which he was honorably discharged with the rank of Colonel. Henry was a professor of mechanical engineering at SUNY Morrisville until retiring. He also owned Douglas Engineering for many years.
Henry was dedicated to his community and served as the Mayor of Morrisville for many years. He was a member of the Morrisville Community Church where he was an elder and served on several committees. He also engineered the new church construction project. He was a member of the F&AM Lodge and the Morrisville Rotary Club. He was instrumental in establishing the sewer system in the village and helped to start the local food pantry.
Surviving are his daughters, Susan (Brian) Bristow, of Sacramento, CA and Carol and (Dawn Woods) Douglas, of Morrisville; a sister, Beverly (Harold) Marolf, of New Hartford; his grandchildren, Abi and Matthew Bristow, of Sacramento, CA and Logan Misorek, of Morrisville; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service, with Military Honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Morrisville Community Church, Swamp Rd., Morrisville. Interment will be private in the Village View Cemetery, Morrisville.
Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville on Friday, November 13, from 6-8 p.m.
Contributions in Henry's memory may be made to the Morrisville Community Church, PO Box 178, Morrisville, NY 13408.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2020.
