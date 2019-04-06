Henry J. Synakowski, Sr. 1925 - 2019

HOLLAND PATENT- Henry J. Synakowski, Sr., 93, a longtime area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Deerfield on June 25, 1925, the son of the late Stanislaus and Katrazina Synakowski, and received his education in local schools.

On June 5, 1948, he was united in marriage to Irene Ryczek in St. Mary's Church, a loving union of 47 years until her passing on November 5, 1995. Henry and Irene purchased their current residence in June of 1960 and operated a dairy farm. In 1980, he semi-retired and became a dairy heifer replacement dealer.

His survivors include his children, Mary (Michael) Chapman, NC, Elizabeth (John) Swistak, Rome, Nancy (Craig) Annis, Steuben, Julie (Ed) Rees, Holland Patent, and Tom (Jennifer) Synakowski, Holland Patent. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, as well as a sister, Frances Kosakowski, a brother, Bernard Synakowski, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Theresa; a son, Henry J., Jr.; a granddaughter, Ashley; three sisters, Gladys, Stella and Helen; and four brothers, John, Walter, Stanley and Joseph.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 9:30 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St. in Whitesboro, and at 11:00 AM at St. Leo's & St. Ann's Catholic Church in Holland Patent, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Vincent Long. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the funeral home.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the many first responders who came to their aid during this difficult time. Your kindness and professionalism is truly appreciated.

For those who wish, please consider St. Leo's & St. Ann's Catholic Church or the Holland Patent or Barneveld Fire Departments in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

