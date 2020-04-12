|
Henry "Hank" Taylor 1939 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Henry "Hank" Taylor, 80, of New Hartford, NY and formerly of Morehead City, NC, passed into the loving arms of his Saviour, Jesus Christ, on April 9, 2020 at The Presbyterian Home in New Hartford with his devoted wife by his side, following a decade's long battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was born at home, on July 30, 1939, a son of Norman Taylor and Thelma Gillikin Taylor. He was educated at Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC.
He served in the United States Air Force 1961-1965 and was honorably discharged.
He married RoseMarie Bosco on August 20, 1966, at St. Agnes Church in Utica. They met at Delta Lake through mutual friends while he was stationed at Griffiss Airforce Base in Rome in 1964.
He was a Computer Specialist at General Electric for 28 years. He possessed a strong work ethic and set a good example for his children. He retired in 1995.
Mr. Taylor was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford, where he was baptized in 1980.
He was also a member of The Sons of Italy and The Central New York Parkinson Support Group.
Hank was devoted to his family and always put them first. He loved spending time with them at the family's camp along the Black River in Boonville. He enjoyed working with his hands, especially wood working/carpentry and landscaping. He liked music, reading and watching movies. He grew up on the coast of NC and loved the ocean so much that he spent two years in the Merchant Marines following High School graduation. Hank didn't have an enemy in the world and all who knew him loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, RoseMarie Taylor; four children, Lisa Taylor Senk (Steven Senk), Debra Taylor Porto (Christopher Hoch), David Taylor (Kelly Gaw) and John Taylor (Jennifer Taylor); and a grandson, Jacob Henry Taylor; brother-in-law, Salvatore B. Bosco; sister-in-laws, Marlena Bosco and Sandra Bosco; and nephews, William Taylor, Jr. and Michael Taylor. He was predeceased by his father, Norman Taylor; mother, Thelma Taylor; brother, William Taylor; father-in-law, Benjamin Bosco and mother-in-law, Philomena Bosco.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Presbyterian Home for providing Hank with loving, supportive care and becoming extended members of his family during his nine year residency at the home.
The funeral will be scheduled at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Church on Oxford Rd New Hartford. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Friends may consider the Central New York Parkinson Support Group, Inc.
The world is diminished by his passing.
