|
|
Henry William (Duke) Flood 1923 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - Mr. Henry William (Duke) Flood 95, of Dolgeville, New York, passed away on July 20, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
Henry was born on December 11, 1923, at the home of Major Andrew Finck, in the Town of Danube, to Margaret (Burr) Flood and Matthew William Flood. He attended Benton Hall Academy in Little Falls, New York, before enlisting in the Army.
Henry served in World War II, as a Technician in the 3731st Quartermaster Truck Company, servicing the strategic Burma Road. He was also stationed in India, Tasmania and New Zealand. Upon his return to civilian life in 1945, Henry began his career at the Allegro Shoe Company in Little Falls, where he worked for 40 years.
On April 23, 1960, Henry married Bernice (Bunnie) Darrow, whom he met while working at Allegro. They were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Dolgeville. On April 26,1961, the couple welcomed their only child, Matthew William Flood, II.
Henry was an avid outdoorsman, active seasonal hunter and snowmobiler.
He was a member of the Creekside Hunting Club of Arietta. Many of the members, Henry counted as lifelong friends.
Henry and his brother, Arnold, were part of the Pit Crew for track racer, Bill Fake.
Henry was a fixture, in his retirement, at Fake's Auto Enterprise, delivering cars with best friend, Donald Hoffman. Henry was also a member of a posse of Dolgeville retirees who walked everyday, rain, snow or shine.
He is survived by his son and caregiver, Matthew. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Doris Darrow; and nieces and nephews, Jerome Paul, Jonn Paul, Allan Darrow, Daniel Darrow, Brianna, Ava and Violet Diamante and Jonathan Paul; cousins, the Dise Family; and longtime friends, The Fake Family, Armando Romero, Robert Gaylord and Michael and Laurie Sidoran.
Henry was predeceased by his wife, Bunnie, of 55 years, on November 11, 2015; his brother, Arnold; and sister, Edith.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville, Avenue, Dolgeville, New York, (315) 429-3144. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 6 p.m. with Military Honors to be accorded by members of the United States Army, which will also take place at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at the Salisbury Rural Cemetery.
In consideration of Henry's love of animals, wildlife conservation and responsible hunting, please consider a donation in his memory to The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, New York 12986 or visit wildcenter.org.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Flood Family, please visit www.robertsfuneralcare.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 22 to July 23, 2019