Herbert Frederick Chapple 1937 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Herbert Frederick Chapple passed away on June 12, 2019 with his family by his side at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
He was born in Utica on February 12, 1937, the oldest son of Herbert C. and Helen Jewell Chapple. He was a graduate of New Hartford High School and St. Lawrence University. He took graduate courses at Penn State and Syracuse University.
He had been employed, as a mathematics teacher, at Utica Free Academy and Babylon High School. While serving in the Army, he was stationed at the Pentagon. He was a software engineer/programmer at Raytheon Corp. in Virginia. He worked at GE as an Aerospace Engineer for 26 years in Syracuse and Utica. After retirement from GE, he worked at GTE in Rome. Herb loved sports, especially basketball and running. He completed twelve Boilermakers and several marathons and most of the local 5K races. He enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball, Pop Warner Football and established a basketball program for middle school youth while living in North Syracuse.
He was predeceased by his siblings, John and Jeffery and his sister, Lucinda. Surviving are his wife, Ruth, of 58 years; and his brother, Christopher. He is also survived by five children, Rebecca (John) McNamara, Amanda Chapple (Chris Davern), Mathew Chapple, Pamela Chapple and Kenneth Chapple (Michelle Fifis). He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Amy Davern, Emily, Bridget, Grace and Maeve McNamara, Zachary and Quinci Chapple and Ruth and Cora Chapple. He is also blessed with a great-granddaughter, Immogen Knapp.
A private Memorial Service will be held for the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Family and friends, please consider the or the in memory of Herbert.
For an online expression of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019