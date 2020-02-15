Home

Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church,
1605 Genesee Street,
Utica, NY
Hilda Traae Morgan


1925 - 2020
Hilda Traae Morgan Obituary
Hilda Traae Morgan 1925 - 2020
UTICA - On Monday, February 10, 2020, Hilda Morgan exchanged an old rugged cross for a crown.
She was born on June 2, 1925, in Camden, NJ, daughter of the late Robert Alexander Traae and Lena Perfinski Traae. Hilda married Donald Robert Morgan on December 21, 1943 in Binghamton, NY. He predeceased her in 1997.
Hilda was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Utica and her spiritual relationship with God motivated all aspects of her life. She was also active with the Utica Rescue Mission Ladies Auxiliary, the Sons of Norway, the Scandinavian Club and Compeer. She had a passion for learning and in later years, took college art classes and writing classes. She was an avid Scrabble player and very few could beat her when she was in her prime. Hilda loved music and going to "The City" to see musicals. First and foremost, she was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and deeply loved her family.
Hilda is survived by her children, Kathryn (George) von Rautenfeld, of Takoma Park, MD, Jeannine (Charles) Grossman, of New Hartford and Joanne (Elijah) Gustus, of Liverpool, NY; her daughter-in-law, Lily Morgan, of Layton, UT; her grandchildren, Eric (Julie) Morgan and Linda (Peter) Jurkic, all of UT, Tara Litz, of Sauquoit, Dale (Kari) Litz, of Deerfield, Ashley Chamberlain, of Sauquoit and Hannah von Rautenfeld, of Upper Marlboro, MD; and her great grandchildren, Orion, Giovanni, Kobey, Neveah, Arianna, Alanna, Danniella, Madelynn, Aria, Nikolai and Noah. She is also survived by a dear friend, Tyrone Chao and his family. She was predeceased by her son, Jon, on September 21, 2019; and brother, Robert Alexander Traae, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at First Presbyterian Church, 1605 Genesee Street, Utica. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 – 12:00 PM prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Presbyterian Church, Utica, or perform a random act of kindness in her memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
