Hon. Louis J. Gauthier
1942 - 2020
COLDBROOK, NY - Hon. Louis J. Gauthier, age 78, of Grant, NY, co-founder of Gauthier Sheet Metal Co. and Town Justice for the Town of Russia, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, after a brief illness, with his loving daughter by his side.
He was born in Utica, on June 2, 1942, a son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Wegrzyn) Gauthier and was a graduate of UFA. He served our country in the United States Coast Guard from 1961-1967 aboard the USCGC Rockaway. He also had the privilege to sail the USCGC-Eagle, a training cutter three masted sailing ship for future officers, which also served as a good will ambassador to foreign countries. On October 17, 1964, he was married to Mary Frances Waibel in St. Daniel's Church, Syracuse, a blessed union of 51 years until her passing on April 22, 2016.
Louis, along with his older brother, Sylvester, organized the firm, Gauthier Sheet Metal, located on Broad St. The firm contributed to the construction of scores of public buildings scattered throughout the Mohawk Valley and is currently recognized as the area's most skilled and capable metal fabrication facility.
Louis has also been the Town Justice for the Town of Russia for nearly 30 years, a position in which he served with honesty and integrity.
Louis, along with his wife, Mary, loved to travel the world and journeyed throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and Egypt. Louis loved his family dearly, especially his cherished grandchildren. He also loved the outdoors, his horses and all animals.
He was a lifetime member and past commander of the American Legion of Coldbrook, a charter member of the Adirondack Foot Hills Rotary Club serving as past president and was also a Paul Harris Fellow. He also was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, the NRA and the NYS Magistrates Assoc.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Frances and Jerome Burnham, of Holland Patent; two sons and daughters-in-law, Louis L. and Jennifer Gauthier, of Montrose, PA and Christopher and April Gauthier, of Grant, NY; his cherished grandchildren, Stephanie Burnham, Kyle Gauthier, Zachary Gauthier, Sarah Gauthier, Simon Burnham, Samantha Burnham, Rachael Gauthier and Christopher Gauthier; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Beatrice and Thomas Rabbia, of Utica and Arlene Maneen, of Frankfort; brother-in-law, Raymond Paciello, of Utica; and sister-in-law, Donna Gauthier, of Syracuse; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Marie Bonafardeci and husband, Leo and Laura Paciello and Doris Austin; one brother, Sylvester Gauthier; and brother-in-law, Vincent Maneen.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica. In keeping with CDC regulations, face masks, social distancing and trace signing are required. We ask your patience as we are operating at a reduced capacity at this time. His funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo's & St. Ann's Church, Holland Patent. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Hinckley.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
